Deloitte’s launches aviation technology division

Deloitte, the business advisory firm, has established a new aviation technology division in the UK, part of the firm’s commitment to the global aviation market.

The consulting team will seek to deliver a broad range of technological solutions for organisations working across the sector, recognising the importance of technology in solving the aviation industry’s current and future challenges.

Deloitte has appointed two specialist aviation technology professionals to spearhead the new team.

Heading up the new team will be Mark Cooper, who joins Deloitte as partner for aviation technology. Prior to joining Deloitte, Mark spent the last 18 years at Lockheed Martin in a variety of different roles, most recently as managing director for Lockheed’s ATM and airport business. During his time at Lockheed, Mark worked for a broad range of global customers, supporting mission-critical projects at a broad range of aviation organisations including NATS, Heathrow airport and Avinor.

In addition, Deloitte has appointed Martin Bowman as director of aviation technology, who will work alongside Cooper in the new team. Prior to joining Deloitte, Bowman was strategy director for global technology giant Leidos, and previously held the role of sector director for airports at Scottish-based Amor Group. Martin has spent nearly 20 years in aviation technology, working across airlines, airports and air traffic control to enhance industry collaboration and increase efficiency and effectiveness.

Graham Pickett, global leader for travel and aviation at Deloitte, commented: “Deloitte has long been the provider of choice to the world’s leading aviation organisations, and we have a strong track record in providing innovative solutions across the aviation spectrum.

“Mark and Martin bring a wealth of experience and I am confident that our new Aviation Technology division will provide our clients with the answers they need to remain competitive in this rapidly-changing sector.”

Mark Cooper, partner, aviation technology, added: “This is an exciting and challenging time for the aviation industry. Demand for aviation is forecast to grow significantly over the next decade, even though the overall aviation infrastructure is unlikely to change massively. This creates a huge need for organisations to work smarter, and technology will play a huge role in delivering the additional capacity the industry needs.”