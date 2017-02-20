CANSO’s Ed Sims to step down, leaving ANZ

Ed Sims will step down from his role as chair of CANSO in May 2017, following his decision to resign as CEO of Airways New Zealand to take up an international position.

Ed Sims has been a member of the CANSO Executive Committee for the past five years and most recently was appointed Chair in July 2016.

“Ed Sims has been a huge contributor to CANSO and the membership has benefited from his aviation knowledge and strategic insight. He will be greatly missed by CANSO and the ATM industry as a whole and we wish him every success” said Jeff Poole, CANSO director-general.

“I am very supportive of the CANSO organisation and what it has achieved and will continue to achieve,” said Ed Sims. “I will be working closely with Jeff to ensure a smooth handover of the chairmanship and wish the organisation all the best for the future.”