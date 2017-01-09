SpaceX now eyeing Jan 14 for Aireon launch

Spaceflight business SpaceX is pushing back the debut of itsÂ Falcon 9 rocket carrying Aireonâ€™s space-based ADS-B technologyÂ to January 14, possibly January 15 – later than the planned date.

“With high winds and rain in the forecast at Vandenberg Air Force Base, the first launch of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites is now planned for January 14 at 9:54:34 am PST with a back-up date of January 15,” an Iridium spokesman tells Air Traffic Management.

The first Iridium NEXT satellitesÂ received the go ahead for launch from the Federal Aviation Administration on January 6 following an in-depth investigation into the causes of the complex failure which caused an explosion last year.

Space X has revealed that the explosion which destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad in September that grounded the rocket fleet was caused by a fault during fuelling.

Launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, theÂ planned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will deliver the first 10 Iridium NEXT satellites into low-earth orbit.

Iridium will host specially designed Aireon receiversÂ on each satellite, coveringÂ 100 per cent of the globeÂ to offerÂ global air traffic surveillance.

The orbital configuration of the low-latency, cross-linked Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites provides complete global coverage, including oceanic and polar regions, without the need for ground stations. The LEO altitude allowsÂ the aircraft signals to be received in space without any additional equipment or changes to aircraft avionics.

The LEO satellites will orbit approximately 485 miles above the earth and each satellite will be linked to four others, creating a dynamic network to ensure continuous availability, everywhere on the planet.Â These intersatellite communications links will enable real-time delivery information to air traffic control to support aircraft separation services and will remain unaffectedÂ by natural disasters.