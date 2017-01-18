Galileo’s failed clocks latest hurdle to overcome

Several high precision clocks on board Europe’s Galileo satellites – vital for the necessary synchronisation of critical infrastructure such as satellite navigation – have failed, according to a space agency chief. ESA director general Jan Woerner, speaking to journalists in Paris, said the failed clocks on board some of the 18 navigation satellites it has already launched for Galileo was ‘a sensitive issue’. Galileo’s high precision clocks have been hailed as a technological advance, enabling more resilient time synchronisation of banking and financial transactions, telecommunications and energy distribution networks such as smart-grids, helping them operate more efficiently.

“Unfortunately we have right now the situation that we have failed rubidium clocks as well as failed hydrogen maser clocks – nine in total,” Woerner said.

Galileo uses two types of atomic clock â€” two rubidium and two hydrogen maser clocks on each satellite. According toÂ Woerner three rubidium and six hydrogen maser clocksÂ have failed.Â “We don’t know whether we can revitalise them, it’s much too early for that,” he told journalists.

While allÂ 18 satellites launched to date are working Woerner said two faulty clocks were on one single satellite although its operational ability had not been affected.Â Each satellite within the eventual constellation of 30 satellites needs only one working clock for the system to function.

“We have to look into… whether we find finally some systematic root cause and to change it, or whether we have to just go on and rely on the backup clocks,” Woerner said.

Read