Catalyst Accelerator seeks PNT innovators

A directive from Congress specifically requested that this issue be researched and resolved due to concerns that the United States is over-reliant on vulnerable GPS technology.

As General John Hyten recently said before the Armed Services Committee, “Maybe we were spoiled [because space was once considered a safe environment, but] we can’t assume that any more. The military needs to look at precision navigation and timing as a mission and build resilience into that architecture as well as defending GPS on orbit.”

Catalyst Accelerator is seeking teams across the United States of entrepreneurs, startups, and technologists from established companies with commercial solutions to provide PNT in a GPS-denied environment.

Submitted solutions may augment, supplement, backup, complement, and improve upon current PNT capabilities provided by GPS. Submissions can range from single-user solutions to network-based or satellite-based solutions that serve multiple users.

Technology users may be humans on foot, in buildings, in restricted terrain or caves; or, users may be aircraft, ships, satellites or automated networks ingesting PNT data. Solutions may also focus exclusively on delivering accurate timing without positioning information or conversely, positioning without accurate timing. They may also involve some combination of hardware devices, software, data products, algorithms, or services.

Interested participants should apply through the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant AF Special Topic AF182-002 – Innovative Position Navigation and Timing. The SBIR is the vehicle through which initial basic funding of $50,000 is provided to participating companies.

The Air Force SBIR/STTR Programme office is piloting a new process via “AF Special Topics” to accelerate technologies to the warfighter. The AF Special Topics are different in several ways from the standard AF SBIR/STTR application, award, and execution. For example, the proposed Phase I application includes a Technical Volume that cannot exceed five pages, with an addendum to the Technical Volume of a pitch/slide deck of 15 slides or less.

Catalyst Accelerator’s 12-week, semi-residential programme provides a host of benefits to the successful applicants, including:

A collaborative ecosystem and resources necessary to nurture the next level of innovation.

Office space (a collaborative workspace that includes huddle rooms, Skype booths, conference rooms, whiteboard walls, and an open kitchen).

Access to rapid government funding mechanisms such as Other Transaction Agreements (OTA), Rapid Innovation Funds and SBIR grants.

Space Capital Colorado, a Catalyst-endowed accelerator fund, may further invest in any of the accelerator companies at the conclusion of the programme.

Close proximity to the AF customer, reducing the customer discovery process from an average of two years in the typical government market to less than three months.

Access to rapid acquisition programme managers.

Direct access to mentors, operational experts and stakeholders from the Air Force and other government agencies, as well as the Catalyst Campus, C-TRAC, SBDC and PTAC national network of mentors, partners and investors.

