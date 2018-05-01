UkSATSE taps into Egis consultancy expertise

Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) is tapping the expertise of Egis in its plans to upgrade its communication, navigation and surveillance systems infrastructure for air traffic management.

The work is being funded by a grant obtained by UkSATSE within the framework of the Project “Modernisation of the Air Navigation System of Ukraine” financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

An Egis team, led by consultancy Helios from its Aviation Business Unit, has won a nine-month contract to deliver independent analysis of the existing CNS/ATM infrastructure, development of an action plan for critical infrastructure renewal, and outline technical requirements for subsequent procurement activities.

Oleksandr Dotsenko, acting director of UkSATSE, said: “A key aim of the work is to harmonise UkSATSE ANS systems with both the ICAO Global Air Navigation Plan and the European ATM Master Plan. In the short-term, the consultants will help determine the necessary capital investments to be financed by EBRD and the EIB for the further modernisation of UkSATSE, with the aim in the longer term of facilitating our integration into a common data processing centre.”

Helios executive chairman Mike Shorthose added: “The selection of Egis for this contract underlines the group’s presence in Ukraine across all transport modes and continues Helios’ association with UkSATSE as well as the EBRD and EIB. It’s great to have the support of local Egis colleagues based in Ukraine, and we are looking forward to supporting UkSATSE on this important project.”