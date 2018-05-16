Amsterdam Schiphol becomes 28th CDM airport

Schiphol today completed the necessary changes to its information systems needed to make the Dutch hub a fully operational A-CDM (Airport Collaborative Decision Making) airport.

A-CDM is an integrated platform that broadcasts in real time flight status information of all its flights to the Network Manager Operations Centre at Eurocontrol .

Eurocontrol then distributes this information to other connected airports, optimising the flow of air traffic and the management of airport capacity, increasing flight punctuality , reducing fuel consumption and the resulting environmental impact

The connection that went live on Wednesday 16 May at 0415 UTC (0615 LT) means Schiphol, in line with 27 other European airports, now has the official status of a ‘CDM airport’.

Schiphol has been applying the Airport CDM philosophy since 2015 and launched an operational evaluation period in July 2017.

Following two successful operational trials in April this year, Eurocontrol NMOC and those heading the CDM initiative at Amsterdam made the decision to connect Schiphol after Departure Planning Information messages (DPIs) to the operational Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System (ETFMS) demonstrated a clear overall predictability improvement and reduction in network delays per average flight.

To take full advantage of the benefits of the connection, Schipohl insists that all partners now need to strictly adhere to operational procedures, adding that ‘to improve the predictability and collect the remaining benefits it has been agreed to work on additional improvements in the near future’.

“For now we want to thank all our operational partners and NMOC for the successful collaboration.”