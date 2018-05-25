Rockwell Collins’ next-gen MMR now certified and set to enter 737 MAX service this summer

Rockwell Collins’ GLU-2100 next-generation Multi-Mode Receiver (MMR) for air transport aircraft has achieved certification with Boeing and will enter into service on the 737 MAX with several customers beginning this summer.

The GLU-2100 will continue to provide an industry-proven Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) and Ground-Based Augmentation System (GBAS) to meet emerging navigation performance requirements.

The GBAS capabilities in the company’s MMR product line have been refined over the past 15 years as Rockwell Collins served as an exclusive GBAS-capable MMR supplier. The GLU-2100 also includes the robust and flexible hardware baseline necessary to implement future GNSS capabilities, such as multi-frequency and multi-constellation (MFMC).

“The patented hardware technology of our GLU-2100 MMR provides a new baseline to support both current and future global navigation requirements,” said Steve Timm, vice president and general manager, Air Transport Systems for Rockwell Collins. “We had the first certified MMR with both GBAS and SBAS, and that experience will help us continue providing designs that will serve airlines for decades to come.”

The GLU-2100 MMR, which will also be an option for Airbus in the near future, also incorporates the VHF omnidirectional radio range (VOR) functionality and is a form-fit-function drop-in replacement for legacy MMR units.

Rockwell Collins said the new GLU-2100 MMR will support an easy, software-only upgrade path to all foreseeable navigation capabilities. In addition to MFMC, the GLU-2100 roadmap includes GBAS Category II/III and SBAS localizer performance with vertical guidance (LPV), both being developed for entry into service on Boeing’s 777X.