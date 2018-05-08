Raytheon partners US drone airspace corridor

The Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance has selected Raytheon as a key partner in the development of America’s first and most advanced unmanned aircraft system-testing airspace corridor inÂ New YorkÂ state.

Raytheon’s Intelligence, Information and Services business will help plan, design, build and support the state’s next-generation air traffic management system to safely test and manage drones.

“UASs are playing an increasingly important role in our society, which means we must have low-altitude air traffic management solutions,” saidÂ Matt Gilligan, vice president of Raytheon’s Navigation, Weather and Services mission area. “TheÂ New YorkÂ airspace corridor is the first-of-its kind, but it won’t be the last.”

The new corridor will extend 50 miles (80 km) west from Griffiss International Airport, which is one of only seven Federal Aviation Administration-approved unmanned aircraft systems test sites in America.

It will allow companies to test both drones and air traffic management technologies in real-world settings, generating valuable data that will inform industry and regulators and ultimately advance the commercial use of drones.

“We have identified the most qualified organizations to complete the New York UTM corridor and expand our UAS testing capabilities,” said Major General Marke F “Hoot” Gibson (ret), NUAIR Alliance’s chief executive officer. “With all our state economic and technical support, I think we are well positioned to accelerate the UAS industry and further establish this region as a national leader.”

Raytheon said its leadership in air traffic management includes theÂ low-power radar, a small, one-metre square Active Electronically Scanned Array, or AESA, software-defined radar unit. When numerous LPRs are networked together, the radar units can cover and control the low-altitude flights of smaller craftâ€”a feat not possible with current large radar systems.

A distributed, low-level LPR network could be created with relative ease, mounting the system atop current cell phone towers or tall buildings.

A LPR network could support:

Safe aircraft and drone landings

Aviation surveillance

Precision weather observations (including 3-D wind information and urban hydrology)

Small drone detection and tracking

Border security and surveillance

Wildfire detection

Elevation and geographic gap fills