North, South Korea request ICAO support

North Korea plans to open a new international flight route via South Korean airspace following the recent inter-Korean summit, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry.

Media reports suggest Pyongyang recently approached the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to request a route linking Pyongyang and the South Korean western port city of Incheon.

“The issue of establishing a new flight route that the North that has been raised through the ICAO is being reviewed by (Seoul’s) Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport,” a ministry spokesman told reporters.