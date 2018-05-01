ICAO salutes Nicaraguan INAC’s modernisation

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has recognised the intense modernisation work carried out by the Nicaraguan Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC).

During a recent official visit, chairman of the ICAO Board Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu highlighted the high levels of safety that Nicaragua has achieved with the modernisation of the aviation system and the installation of the universal radar system, concluding that the country is currently “the world leader” in this field.

According to the latest ICAO audits, Nicaragua has managed to effectively implement 94.09 per cent of the recommended standards and practices, which places it among the top ten countries with the highest levels of air security in the world.

In the last five years, air traffic in Nicaragua, calculated in accordance with departures, has grown by an annual average of 47 per cent.

During his stay in the country, Dr Aliu attended the opening of the new Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR) which Indra supplied INAC. A system that has already begun to provide full coverage of aircraft approach to the Augusto C. Sandino de Managua International Airport, the largest airport in Nicaragua.

INAC executive vice president Captain Carlos Salazar stated that this recognition is the result of a successful management developed by this institution, under the guidance of president comandante Daniel Ortega and vice-president Rosario Murillo.

Indra director of international air traffic Gonzalo GavÃ­n said his company has been working with INAC for over 18 years and had installed all the country’s civilian air traffic control and radar systems.

Gavin added that Indra is currently working on the implementation of a new secondary radar (MSSR) at Bluefields, equipped with advanced systems and a high level of digitisation. “With its implementation next year, Nicaragua will maintain its position as one of the countries with the highest level of air surveillance cover in America,” he said.

Indra is a main provider of air traffic systems in Central America. Countries in the region delegate the management of en route flights to the Central American Corporation of Air Navigation Services (COCESNA), of which they are also partners and that ensures a more fluid and streamlined traffic control. Indra is the main technology provider of COCESNA.

In the rest of Latin America, Indra leads the modernisation of air traffic management. In recent years, it has modernised 70 per cent of control centres in Latin America, 30 centres in total; it has installed its systems in the majority of the control towers; and, it has deployed nearly 50 air traffic surveillance radars and a similar number of radio navigation systems.

