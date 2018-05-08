Honeywell debuts NAVITAS for airport safety

Honeywell has launched new smart airport technology that helps enhance the safety and efficiency of airside operations.

The Honeywell NAVITAS software suite intelligently integrates air and ground traffic control with maintenance operations so airports can more easily accommodate growing air traffic while promoting safety and on-time performance.

Developed to comply with the latest industry standards set forth by organisations — including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Organisation for Civil Aviation Equipment (EUROCAE) — Honeywell NAVITAS includes modular and scalable software components, combined with an intuitive user-friendly interface, providing real-time insights for air traffic controllers and maintenance operators.

The components assist personnel in visualising and routeing aircraft movements — from enhancing situational awareness about traffic conditions and more safely expediting aircraft turnaround times, to automating fault diagnostics for airside equipment — all despite the increasing complexity and stress associated with today’s airport operations.

“Airports around the globe are seeing dramatic increases in traffic, and while that makes the world more connected, it increases complexity to ensure safe and reliable operations,” said Sonja Strand, vice president and general manager for Honeywell’s Global Airports Business. “NAVITAS helps orchestrate these complex environments like never before through mobile applications, dashboards and heads-up displays that are intuitive. By harnessing the power of the Internet of Things, we’re making data user friendly, and making airports smarter in the process.”

The Honeywell NAVITAS modules include Tower Manager, Engineering Manager, Surface Manager and Performance Manager. Specific features of the NAVITAS modules include:

Honeywell NAVITAS Tower Manager helps improve the productivity of air traffic controllers by enhancing situational awareness of airport surface operations. It gives controllers access to rich, real-time information on ground, air traffic and meteorological conditions, presenting the information in a single, easy-to-use interface, and providing visibility into a multitude of traffic events while reducing the chance for error. The system helps manage the air traffic controller’s responsibilities, while making it easier to issue and track aircraft clearance information to keep landings and takeoffs safer and on time.

Honeywell NAVITAS Surface Manager helps airports get more out of their existing infrastructure by enhancing ground traffic safety, fluency and throughput in a wide range of weather conditions, while helping to reduce their fuel burn and carbon footprint. The module also provides the software necessary for airports to use all four levels of an Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS), including surveillance, routing, guidance and airport safety support, along with enhanced movement conflict detection and resolution, which can include “follow-the greens”-based guidance that automatically illuminates lighting on the tarmac to guide aircraft to clear taxiways.

Honeywell NAVITAS Engineering Manager helps engineers and technicians manage maintenance by enabling them to more effectively monitor system health, more easily perform fault diagnostics and to streamline workflows, which also often helps reduce operational costs. It features a mobile interface and automates the diagnostics and failure reporting, while simplifying manual tasks and reducing paperwork, giving personnel better visibility into the availability, reliability and performance of airside systems. Personnel can easily create, manage and issue work orders to expeditiously resolve issues and keep equipment up and running.

Honeywell NAVITAS Performance Manager features dashboards that allow airport staff to collaborate and analyze operations in line with key performance indicators. The module —which is accessible both on premise and remotely — provides access to a common base of holistic information and allows for the application of big data analytics for real-time and predictive insights, often enabling more efficient and informed decision-making.