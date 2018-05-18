Georgia opens advanced ATC centre at Tbilisi

The opening ceremony was attended by Georgian officials, Luis Fonseca de Almeida, regional director of the European and North Atlantic Office of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, Eamonn Brennan, director general of Eurocontrol, and Gonzalo Gavin, director general of Spanish business Indra.

The decision to build a new ATC centre and to equip it with the modern system was driven by the unprecedented growth of air traffic in the airspace of Georgia. In 2017, trafficÂ increased by 13 per cent and the growth trend will be maintained in forthcoming years, according to the forecast of Eurocontrol .

The new centre is equipped with a system, manufactured by Indra with voice communications provided by SITTI. The new Indra system will have dual protection, which can be activated in seconds in case of problem while a third additional layer of protection is provided by an independent system installed in Kutaisi.

The new system will provide Sakaeronavigatsia withÂ an opportunity to move from the existing two-sector level to three-sector level, which will further increase the capacity of the airspace of Georgia. It will also be possible to manage upper sector for en route traffic, which will represent an innovation for Georgian aviation, according to Gocha Mezvrishvili, director general of Sakaeronavigatsia.