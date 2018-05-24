FLYHT certified for Inmarsat’s SB-S platform

Real-time aircraft connectivity expert FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has become the first partner for Inmarsat’s recently-launched Aviation Certified Application Provider (CAP) programme that will bring together connected safety and operations applications.

By testing, optimising and certifying third-party applications and services for use on Inmarsat’s SB-S platform, Inmarsat said airlines can focus on the benefits of digitisation without having to worry about integration risks.

SB-S entered commercial service last month as the first and only global aviation broadband solution for operations and safety communications, providing airlines worldwide with unparalleled, secure visibility into their operations.

FLYHT’s Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) received CAP accreditation from Inmarsat after successfully demonstrating that it could stream large amounts of flight data in real-time from an aircraft to the ground, using SB-S.

This enables advanced predictive maintenance and quality assurance programmes to boost operational efficiency. In addition, FLYHT’s UpTime Cloud user interface provides operators with greater situational awareness of their aircraft through an Aircraft Situational Display and paves the way for future cloud-based flight recorder data recovery.

By using AFIRS over SB-S, Inmarsat said airlines can benefit from real-time aircraft diagnostics and performance monitoring to reduce turnaround times, and receive vital information to support critical decision-making when aircraft diversions must be considered.

It also provides airlines with an alternative means of accessing and utilising flight data traditionally recorded by physical devices aboard the aircraft in the form of Flight Data Recorders (FDR) and Quick Access Recorders (QAR).

Sending this data to the ground in real-time allows data to be stored in a secure facility and location (Black Box in the Cloud), where it can be accessed immediately in case of an incident. This opens up a very simple and cost-effective way to comply with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s imminent new safety requirements on flight recorder data recovery.

John Broughton, vice president of safety and operational services at Inmarsat Aviation, said: “Our Aviation Certified Application Provider Programme has been launched to provide airlines with cutting-edge technologies and assure the highest levels of safety in the skies. It is open to established application providers and developers and involves a two-step certification process to ensure out-of-the-box compatibility and performance.

“The official certification of FLYHT’s software, as the first application on the SB-S platform, signals a new era of cooperation between Inmarsat and FLYHT. Aircraft flying with SB-S will now be able to take full advantage of AFIRS’s services, enabling new capabilities such as Black Box in the Cloud. Partnerships like this are another example of how Inmarsat will be using the SB-S platform to deliver additional value to our aviation customers.”

Tom Schmutz, FLYHT’s chief executive officer, said: “The CAP Programme certification is another opportunity for FLYHT’s continued expansion and application of our technology. We appreciate partnerships with industry-leading organisations like Inmarsat, who, like us, are eager to provide innovative solutions to airlines through increased connectivity.”

SB-S is in commercial operation with Hawaiian Airlines and is in in-flight evaluations with United Airlines and Shenzhen Airlines. It has also been selected by Airbus as a Light Cockpit Satcom (LCS) solution on its A320 and A330 families.

The platform is available through a global network of leading distribution partners including Rockwell Collins, SITAONAIR, and China Transport Telecommunication Information Group Company Limited (CTTIC) / Aviation Data Communication Corporation (ADCC) in China. A range of terminal equipment is available from Cobham SATCOM and Honeywell.