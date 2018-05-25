FAB CE partners on NAVAID interoperability

The chief executives of FAB CE’s seven air navigation service providers (ANSPs) have given the go-ahead for a NAVAID optimisation project that will improve interoperability and data sharing through the optimisation of infrastructure, reducing duplication and unnecessary complexity.

Conventional NAVAID systems – such as distance measuring equipment (DME) and Doppler VHF omnidirectional range (DVOR) systems – will continue to play a significant role in supporting performance-based navigation in the coming years.

This project will meet the accuracy, integrity and continuity requirements for proposed operations in FAB CE airspace by aligning NAVAID operating and purchasing policies among the seven FABEC ANSPs, reducing purchasing, implementation, operational and maintenance costs.

“It’s a three part programme,” said Matej Eljon, FAB CE programme manager and director of FABCE Aviation Ltd. “The project group will first develop a process for coordinated NAVAID infrastructure and preventive maintenance planning and information-sharing where operational dependencies are evident.

“The second part is to analyse NAVAID infrastructure and coverage – including those of neighbouring countries. The team will identify potential areas for improvement, including operational interdependencies and requirements. The third part is to solve operational issues – namely, assessing vulnerabilities within the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) network. This will require addressing signal monitoring and interference issues while assessing how free route airspace will influence the requirements for ground-based NAVAIDs in this new era of area navigation operations.”

The programme will be fully compliant with the European Commission implementing regulation 2017/373 laying down common requirements for providers of air traffic management/ air navigation services and will also support the SESAR Deployment programme.