FAA expands drone airspace permit system

The United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has begunÂ expanding an automated systemÂ that will ultimately provide near real-time processing of airspace authorisation requests for unmanned aircraft (UAS) operators nationwide.

The FAA is now phasing in a nationwide beta test of theÂ Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC)Â that will deploy the system incrementally at nearly 300 air traffic facilities covering approximately 500 airports. The beta expansion follows successful evaluation of a prototype LAANC system last November.

TheÂ first facilities taking part in the beta testÂ are listed on the FAA website. The final deployment will begin on September 13.

LAANC helps support the safe integration of drones into US airspace. Drone operators using the system can receive near real-time airspace authorisations. This dramatically decreases the wait experienced using the manual authorisation process and allows operators to quickly plan their flights. LAANC uses airspace data provided through temporary flight restrictions, NOTAMS and UAS facility maps that show the maximum altitude ceiling around airports where the FAA may authorize operations under Part 107.

Beginning April 16, the FAA also began considering agreements with additional entities to provide LAANC services. Supplier applications must be made by May 16. Interested parties can find information on theÂ application processÂ on our website. This is not a standard government acquisition; there is no Screening Information Request (SIR) or Request for Proposal (RFP) related to this effort.

The FAA and industry are working together to develop and deploy LAANC applications, which will help set the global standard for a safe, and efficient unmanned traffic management system. It is an important step in developing the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management System (UTM).