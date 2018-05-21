FAA approves 777X folding composite wingtips

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved Boeing’s folding CFRP wingtip design for its two 777X aircraft variants, the 777-8 and 777-9 allowing the aircraft to use standard airport gates despite larger wings.

Boeing started to incorporate this on-ground wingtip-fold capability to reduce the wingspan from 235 to 212 feet when production started in October.

Watch Video

One of the conditions the FAA imposed is that Boeing must have multiple automatic warning systems to ensure pilots cannot lift off without the wingtips fully extended.

The agency also said Boeing must demonstrate that the wingtips could never be accidentally unlocked during flight and that “no force or torque can unlatch or unlock the mechanisms.” The wings must also be able to withstand wind gusts as high as 75 miles an hour on the ground.

Boeing said the 777-9 variant will start flying in the first quarter of 2019 with deliveries to begin in December 2019.