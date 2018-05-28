ENAV selects Leonardo for drone manager

Leonardo has been selected by Italy’s ENAV as its industrial partner to develop an air traffic control system for unmanned aircraft.

Leonardo will lead an industrial team that includes its subsidiary Telespazio and IDS – Ingegneria Dei Sistemi.

ENAV will have a 60 per cent stake in the new company while the remaining 40 per cent will be held by the industrial team led by Leonardo.

The UTM system will integrate multiple technologies for the safe handling, in civil airspace, of cooperating remotely controlled aircraft â€“ i.e. registered, authenticated and identified. The system will also support pre-flight planning, flight surveillance, emergency management and flight data recording.

The ability to provide a UTM service is a prerequisite to guarantee the security of unmanned aerial vehicle flights beyond line of sight and represents a turning point for the opening up of new markets based on their use.

The sector is destined to grow rapidly in the coming years, with estimates that there will be seven million drones in use for recreational purposes and another 400,00 for commercial purposes by 2035 in Europe.

Leonardo is a key player both in air traffic management, with a large number of radar systems and air traffic control centres installed all over the world and in the development of remotely piloted aircraft capabilities where it has developed drone-based capabilities, proprietary technologies and services, and is currently participating in the main national and European programmes.

In this project with ENAV, Leonardo will be responsible for coordinating the industrial team, for the system design as a system integrator and for the development of most of the software, while ensuring adequate levels of cyber protection.

The role of Telespazio – a joint venture between Leonardo 67 per cent and Thales 33 per cent – will be to integrate the system with value-added solutions based on EGNOS and Galileo European satellite navigation systems,Â on earth observation systems (georeferencing) and satellite telecommunications. Telespazio will also coordinate the maintenance of the UTM system.

The role of IDS will be to design and realise the UTM-Box component, a key element of the UTM system, and to contribute to the development of software services of the ground element.