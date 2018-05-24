Belgocontrol overcomes past financial woes

Belgocontrol has succeeded in wiping out the losses accumulated in the past four years, while improving service provision through intensive investment.

The new approach Belgocontrol has introduced since 2014 has increasingly improved the company’s financial and operational results over the previous years. Thanks to the new strategic vision, a financially-sound policy, a forward-looking personnel policy, targeted investments in infrastructure and structural changes in the company’s functioning, the national air navigation service provider said it has made the transition to a healthy company that plays a vital role in a competitive international environment.

Belgocontrol also made a profit in 2017 even though it had decreased to €22.5 million compared to 2016 (€26.4 million), due to a heavy investment spend. Of the €97 million that Belgocontrol is planning to invest between 2014 and 2019, €20.2 million was spent in 2017, the most important of which was a new radar in Florennes for monitoring air traffic around the airports of Charleroi and Florennes.

This was in addition to a joint project with SOWAER and the defence ministry to install an A-SMGCS (Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System) in Liège and Charleroi that visualises traffic at the airport, an ILS (Instrument Landing System) in Liège that increased runway availability and an upgrade of the Eurocat system that generates all data that is displayed on the air traffic controllers’ screens.

Belgocontrol further decreased the Determined Unit Cost (unit cost for en-route air navigation services) in accordance with the agreements made (from €60.95 in 2016 to €60.04 in 2017). which had a major impact on revenues as en-route traffic makes up the lion’s share of the total amount of movements.

Structurally 1 July 2017 was a milestone for Belgocontrol: the company managed to completely wipe out its historic losses. In 2014, nearly €60 million of losses was carried forward which weighed heavily on the company. That amount has been systematically reduced over the past couple of years. Since 2016 the remaining €8.8 million loss has been eliminated.

Last year, staff recruitment continued its significant catching-up process. In 2017 there were 82 new colleagues who joined the company; 32 candidate air traffic controllers started their training; 10 of their predecessors finished training and actually started their job as air traffic controllers.

Air traffic controllers managed 1,075,535 movements last year, which includes overflying air traffic as well as traffic from and to the five airports. That represents a 3.3 per cent increase compared to 2016. The CANAC2 air traffic control centre managed the majority of those movements (593,191 or +4.9 per cent).

The airport figures can be broken down as follows: Brussels Airport 237,888 (+6.4 per cent), Charleroi 92,241 (+1.5 per cent), Antwerp 55,020 (-5.6 per cent), Liège 54,962 (-2.8 per cent) and Ostend 42,233 (-8.3 per cent). The decrease at the regional airports was of course the result of the drop in the number of movements after it had increased substantially in 2016 after the attacks on Brussels Airport.

In the field of safety Belgocontrol achieved its second best result ever: last year one category A incident (severe) took place for which Belgocontrol was responsible and three category B incidents (major). The all-time record was set in 2016, the year in which not a single category A or B incident happened.

Belgocontrol also performed well in the field of punctuality. For the en-route traffic the national air navigation service provider even achieved the lowest average within FABEC. The average en-route delay in 2017 caused by factors over which air traffic control can have a direct influence (the so-called CRSTMP causes) hardly amounted to 0.09 minutes per flight (or 5.4 seconds). At Brussels Airport the average delay per flight was 0.14 minutes (or 8.4 seconds), in Charleroi 0.05 minutes (or 3 seconds), in Liège 0.02 minutes (or 1.2 seconds), and in Antwerp and Ostend there wasn’t even any delay for causes over which air traffic control can have a direct influence.

At the airports of Brussels, Liège and Charleroi, procedures have already been introduced for environmentally friendly CDO landings (Continuous Descent Operations). That type of landings is applied in 73.2 per cent of cases (77.6 per cent at Brussels Airport, 70.9 per cent at Liège and 58.1 per cent at Charleroi). CDO can only be applied if the circumstances (capacity, weather,…) allow it.

Procedures regarding requests to erect wind turbines have become much more customer-friendly with an online map allowing prospective applicants to know whether it is possible to install wind turbines based on the impact that they may have on air traffic control.

In 2017 Belgocontrol received 315 new opinion requests for the construction of wind turbines. That is an 81 per cent increase compared to 2016. Among those 240 have already received a positive opinion. The rest of the cases are still being investigated (39), have been refused for safety reasons (26) or have been withdrawn by the applicant (10).

Belgocontrol said it is fully aware of the economic importance of the drone sector and wishes to support it as much as possible. The only condition is obviously that the safety of air traffic is not compromised in the least. In order to inform all drone users on the applicable regulation, Belgocontrol launched the website droneguide.be together with the Belgian Civil Aviation Authority of the Federal Public Service for Mobility and Transport. The website has been online since the beginning of 2018. In the near future a mobile app for private users will be launched and after that, an app for professional users will be developed, each boasting their own specific applications.

One of the highlights in 2017 was the creation of Entry Point North Belgium. The world-renowned training institute for air traffic controllers entered into a joint venture with Belgocontrol and is creating a training centre at the site of Steenokkerzeel. Besides training courses for air traffic controllers, it will also provide technical and other training courses that will also be open to external businesses.

At the airport of Courtrai-Wevelgem Belgocontrol delivered a real feat by fully implementing an action plan for providing air navigation services in only nine months’ time. Since November AFISOs (Aerodrome Flight Information Service Officers) are managing IFR flights there.

As in the case of the agreement with DFS for Liège and with DSNA for Charleroi to guarantee business continuity, a similar agreement was concluded in 2017 with NATS for the airport of Ostend.

Last year, transport and defence ministries concluded a protocol of agreement on the co-localisation of civil and military air traffic controllers on the Belgocontrol site in Steenokkerzeel, a process that should be completed by the end of 2019.

The close collaboration with the Luxembourg air navigation service provider ANA-Lux will be intensified. That will imply exchanging information on e.g. green landings and satellite navigation procedures.

The presidency of the company’s chief executive Johan Decuyper of the Strategic Board of FABEC, the functional airspace block that comprises Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France and Switzerland, is also helping Belgocontrol to boost its presence on the international stage.

According to Johan Decuyper, the chief executive of Belgocontrol, has every reason to feel proud: “The efforts we made over the last few years have clearly begun to bear fruit, as our annual reports neatly demonstrate. All that we have accomplished is the result of teamwork: every single Belgocontrol staff member contributed to that success. That is why we can be very proud of the results we have achieved, but also of our company, which has made its comeback after some difficult years. And that in the year in which we celebrate our twentieth birthday!”

Read the full Annual Report 2017 of Belgocontrol here