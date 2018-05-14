AZANS first ex-Soviet state to complete AIM

Azerbaijan’s Azeraeronavigation (AZANS) has completed the process of introducing an integrated aeronautical information management system – the first to be introduced in post-Soviet countries.

The new system reflects the System Wide Information Management (SWIM) concept in accordance with the global concept of air traffic management and is part of the ICAO roadmap.

SWIM supports the exchange of aviation, airport, flight, meteorological information, as well as information on the flow of aircraft and airspace capacity. This approach ensures an end-to-end information exchange between all providers and users of information while managing air traffic.

“Modern civil aviation is impossible without timely, reliable and accurate aeronautical information. Thanks to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyevâ€™s support, Azerbaijan Airlines is now introducing advanced technologies that allow organising a continuous flow of aeronautical information from originators to end users in digital form.

“This, in turn, will improve the quality of the services provided, accelerate the process of handling and provision of information important for ensuring the safety and efficiency of flights,” said Farkhan Guliyev, director of the Azeraeronavigation’s air traffic control department.

Azeraeronavigation said it is now ready to cooperate with other air traffic control centres in order to share experience in introducing the latest technologies in this sphere.