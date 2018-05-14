AAL2 aiming to boost low visibility access

A consortium of key aviation stakeholders has come together to launch the AAL2 initiative to demonstrate augmented approach and landing operations.

Building on the successful and award-winning SESAR Augmented Approaches to Land (AAL) project, AAL2 – whose member include including airports, airspace users, airframe manufacturers, avionics manufacturers and regulatory bodies – will work on the following SESAR solutions over the next two years until 2021:

GBAS (Ground Based Augmentation System) CAT II with CAT I airborne and ground equipment, enabling lower decision heights to CAT II minima (DH 100ft) (addresses hubs and medium size airports)

EFVS (Enhanced Flight Vision System) to Land using Head Up /or Mounted Display, with operational credit down to 300 meters RVR in non- CAT II/III airports (addresses medium and small size airports)

AAL2 will provide important benefits, including improved accessibility in congested, low visibility conditions â€“ complementing currently limited systems â€“ to pave the way for the uptake of technologies required to overcome limitations of the current Instrument Landing System (ILS) equipment. This will contribute to ATMÂ modernisation by speeding up deployment.Â The AAL consortium includes: