AAI strikes air navigation deal with IIT-Madras

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has struck a deal with IIT-Madras to jointly research and improve air navigation systems.

The MoU is part of AAI’s R&D programme established at Hyderabad’s Civil Aviation Research Organisation.

AAI said it hopes to meet the air traffic challenges by developing navigation equipment as part of this deal under the Make in India initiative which would remove import costs.

IIT-Madras said it would transfer knowledge in mathematical/analytical/AI and data mining solutions, while AAI will offer access to aviation data.

IIT-Madras’ Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR) will be collaborating with AAI on the research programme.

AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said: “It’s high time that we focused on developing excellence through innovation and adoption of technologies to provide safe passenger and aircraft movement.”

AAI manages 125 airports and is the sole provider of air navigation services to 2.8 million square nautical miles of airspace.