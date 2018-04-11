UFA ATTower simulator to support FAA TFDM

UFA has been selected by Leidos to deliver its ATTower tower simulator to support testing, training, prototyping, and development of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Terminal Flight Data Manager (TFDM) system.

TFDM is the FAA programme to modernise air traffic control tower equipment at 89 airports in the United States by improving the exchange of electronic flight data, implementing electronic flight strips and other airport surface efficiency tools.

ATTower is being integrated with TFDM to provide surface surveillance and flight data, which Leidos uses to test the system during development. ATTower will also be deployed as part of the local test and verification system. The company’s ATView image generator and ATVoice voice recognition and response system were used with ATTower during early TFDM hands-on prototyping activities.

Larry Pennett, president UFA, said: “UFA provides the embedded test and training simulator for the FAA’s ERAM En Route and STARS Terminal programmes and now will be providing the test and training simulator for the FAA Tower modernisation programme. We are thrilled to add another product in our portfolio to support the FAA’s mission critical activities. ATTower continues to be the simulator of choice for the world’s leading ANSPs and prime integrators.”