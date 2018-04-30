SESAR2020 assesses feasibility of multiple remote tower ops at three Lithuanian airports

Lithuanian air navigation service provider Oro Navigacija (ON), DLR and Frequentis last month performed a validation exercise for multiple remote tower to test the conceptâ€™s operational feasibility.

The SESAR 2020 project PJ05 ‘Remote Tower for Multiple Airports’ aims to bring the concept of remotely controlled multiple airports to the next maturity level.

In the test setting, one air traffic controller provided air traffic services to three Lithuanian airports simultaneously. In a real-time simulation at the DLR Air Traffic Validation Centre, six Lithuanian controllers managed extensive traffic in a mixed VFR/IFR environment.

They were provided with a newly developed flight strip planning system from Frequentis AG, a three-fold radar and a three-fold outside view, with integrated voice communication system and augmented weather information.

The validation exercise was planned and put into practice by human factors and simulation experts from DLRâ€™s Institute of Flight Guidance. In the V2 validation, controllers ran four different scenarios, each lasting 50 minutes, with diverse use cases.

Equipped with several support functions, such as weather, aircraft and vehicle information overlays (labels) on the panoramic screens, PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras, airport associated squelch indication, and a Frequentis planning tool, controllers handled up to 22 movements per scenario, both air traffic and ground movements.

ON air traffic controllers tested the Frequentis system in two-day sessions where interaction screens were adapted to the ON controllerâ€™s working procedures, so they had a split arrival and departure timeline available during the validation. The exercises were run in pairs, for the observing controller to analyse safety, workload and overall wellbeing of the executing controller.

Using results from this V2 level, it is planned to take the operational feasibility of Multiple Remote Tower to the next step. Therefore, to collect even more controller feedback and to challenge them with particular, more detailed use cases, which have not been previously tested, air traffic controllers from another air navigation service provider will evaluate the concept on a V3 level at DLRâ€™s simulation platform with an adapted planning tool by Frequentis in November.