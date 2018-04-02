Panama readies for airspace redesign tender

Panama will tender the $8 million design of its airspace on April 10, according to news agency Acan-Efe.

Civil Aviation Authority chief Alfredo Fonseca Mora said the tender process had been postponed a month at the request of some of the international companies interested in participating in the tender.Â Fonseca Mora said that Panamanian airspace is “saturated” and had not been modified for decades.

Among the companies that will compete for the contract are Boeing, Lufthansa and Spain’s Indra, according to local press.

Air transport represents 2.4 per cent of Panama’s gross domestic product (GDP), generating $2.2 billion a year and employing about 21,000 people. The contributionÂ of the airline industry is understood to be much higher as inbound tourism accounts for 14.8 per cent of GDP, according to the same study,Â according to a study published last year by the International Air Transport Association.

Tocumen International Airport, Panama’s main airport and an important regional hub, handled 14.6 million passengers in 2016.