Osprey wins MOD flight procedures work

Osprey has won a three-year contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to deliver Military Instrument Flight Procedures (IFP) Maintenance and Safeguarding services to its Aeronautical Information Document Unit (AIDU).

The scope of the work requires Osprey, a fully qualified procedure design company to support the MOD’s portfolio of IFP’s across 27 military aerodromes, plus the Queen Elizabeth-class Carriers (QEC), in the UK and abroad.

Key activities to be undertaken include the maintenance and identified remedial work on IFP’s at all MOD aerodromes, drafting charts that will be printed and redistributed for official use and conducting IFP Safeguarding Assessments as specified by the MOD.

Jon Arden, Managing Director at Osprey said: “Providing IFP and Safeguarding support on this scale requires a highly experienced and dedicated team of Approved Procedure Designers. The majority of our delivery team are ex-military with extensive operational experience, which will prove invaluable in the delivery of this contract. We will not only place great importance on meeting No.1 AIDU’s requirements, but in providing them with an exceptional level of service.”

Following the acquisition of gCAP in December 2017, Osprey currently has one of the largest UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Approved IFPD teams based in the UK, with the end-to-end capability to deliver on all aspects of technical airspace change work.