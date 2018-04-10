Flexible AFUA now live over south west France

A new upper airspace network has been implemented in the southern portion of the airspace managed by Bordeaux area control centre (ACC).

The new airspace design aims at improving capacity and flight efficiency while maintaining safety during the busy summer period when civilian and military traffic both share the airspace.

The move will also benefit direct routes for civilian air traffic thanks to advanced flexible use of airspace (FUA).

This improved network was based on a reconfiguration of two military zones at high altitudes (Temporary Segregated Areas or TSAs) to meet French Air Force missions using new generation arms equipment and operations at unlimited altitude.

From now on civilian controllers will also be able to use a double axis for all levels for Paris-Barcelona flows.

To ensure the coherence of this new network of routes from a Functional Airspace Block perspective (FABEC and SW FAB airspace regions spanning various national airspaces), close collaboration was required between Madrid, Marseille and Barcelona ACCs to anticipate the future development.

To accompany this change, sectorisation of the Bordeaux ACC had to be modified with TSA34 temporary segregated area remodeled to include a core area and modular extensions allowing volumes to match military mission requirments. By applying the concept of flexible use of airspace management, airlines are now able to plan direct routes ahead whenever a part of this TSA is scheduled to be inactive.

Maurice Georges, DSNA chief executive, said: “This type of technical and operational achievement is the fruit of many years of sustained effort within a framework of close collaboration and trust between all the civil and military partners. I am convinced that our customers will be able to benefit fully from these changes as of this summer.”