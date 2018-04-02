America’s FAA seeking more LAANC suppliers

The Federal Aviation Administration is looking for more suppliers for the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC).

LAANC is a foundation for developing the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management System (UTM).

In October, the FAA deployed LAANC (pronounced “LANCE”) at several air traffic facilities to evaluate how well the prototype system functioned for drone operators who want to fly in controlled airspace and for the facilities themselves.

The FAA said it is now considering agreements with additional entities to provide LAANC services. The period for new entities to apply will run from April 16 to May 16, 2018.

The aviation agency said this is not a standard government acquisition and that there is no screening information request or request for proposal. “We want to enable technology and remove barriers so that’s why we’re simplifying the authorisation process,” said FAA acting administrator Dan Elwell. “If you’re in the drone business, this is a great opportunity for you.”

The agency is also planning a nationwide beta test that will roll out from April to September of this year, which will incrementally activate LAANC at nearly 300 air traffic facilities covering almost 500 airports.

LAANC uses airspace data including UAS facility maps that show the maximum altitude around airports where the FAA may automatically authorise operations under Part 107. LAANC gives drone operators the ability to interact with industry developed applications and obtain near real-time authorisation from the FAA.

The FAA expects LAANC will ultimately provide near real-time processing of airspace authorization and notification requests for Part 107 drone operators nationwide. The system is designed to automatically approve most requests to operate in specific areas of airspace below designated altitudes.

Interested parties can find information on the application process here.