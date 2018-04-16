European pilots align cross-border strategy

The growth of transnational airlines operating throughout Europe, and further afield, has led pilots to recognise that they must cooperate even more closely and adopt new representation methods to address the challenges arising from these new business models, according to European pilots.

At a meeting hosted by IALPA on 12 April, Norwegian, SAS, easyJet and Ryanair pilots shared ideas and strategies how to improve transnational airline pilot representation within Europe.

“The EU has created cross-border structures to deal with safety and operational matters, like the European Aviation Safety Agency and to deal with economic liberalisation, but the social structures are missing,” said ECA president Dirk Polloczek following the meeting. “This leaves pilots no other option but to look for their own, creative transnational solutions.”

He said the rapid expansion of transnational airlines and their ability to adapt their business structures across borders and using multiple Air Operator Certificates (AOCs), requires pilots to be coordinating transnationally.