Eurocontrol gives all-clear for ETFMS operations to resume

The Eurocontrol Network Manager has confirmed it is conducting a full analysis of what caused the computer outage on March 3 so that ‘lessons can be learned’.

It confirmed that all its systems were now running normally after it restarted normal flow management operations at 18:00 UTC after a glitch in its computer system led to thousands of flights across the region suffered delays.

It said that normal operations had resumed following extensive internal testing and in coordination with airports, airlines and air traffic control across Europe and beyond.

At 1.17 local time, the Brussels-based agency reported that there had been a failure of the Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System which is a key enabler of flow and capacity management services that regulate airline traffic by comparing demand and capacity of different air traffic control sectors.

“ETFMS facilitates improvements in flight management from the pre-planning stage to the arrival of the flight. It maximises the updating of flight-related data and thus improves the real picture of a given flight, thereby contributing to the Gate-to-Gate Concept,” Eurocontrol explains on its website.

The agency initially reported that contingency procedures were immediately put in place which reduced the capacity of the European network by around 10 per cent.

Two hours later, Eurocontrol said the issue with the ETFMS had been identified and that work is underway to recover the system which is expected to occur late this evening.

“Aircraft operators are requested to refile any flight plans for flights not yet operated and that were originally filed before 10.26UTC (GMT+1),” it said.

On its Network Operations public portal the agency added: “due to the ETFMS system failure, all FPLs filed before 10.26 UTC today were lost in the system.”

Later at 4.40pm, it said that as from 15.20 UTC, a procedural contingency mode was in operation. “This is the next step in re-establishing normal Network Manager operations, which is expected later tonight.”

“Today 29,500 flights were expected in the European network. Approximately half of those could have some delay as a result of the system outage,” the agency said.

Eurocontrol said it very much regretted the disruption that has been caused to passengers and airlines due to the outage but said that the contingency procedures put in place ensured that safety was not compromised at any time.

“In over 20 years of operation, the ETFMS has only had one other outage which occurred in 2001,” it said. The system currently manages up to 36,000 flights a day.

