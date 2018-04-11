EASA warns of possible missile strikes on Syria

Eurocontrol is warning airlines to exercise caution in the eastern Mediterranean due to the risk of air strikes into Syria in the next 72 hours.

On its Network Operations Portal, air navigation safety agency Eurocontrol alerted airlines planning to fly through that airspace that the European Aviation Safety Agency had issued a Rapid Alert Notification for the Eastern Mediterranean / Nicosia Flight Information Region (FIR).

This added that due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and / or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, “due consideration” needs to be taken when planning flight operations in this area and that airlines needed to check any relevant NOTAMs.

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned of a ‘quick, forceful’ response once responsibility for the recent Syria attacks was established.

Aviation authorities in countries including the United States, Britain, France and Germany have issued previous warnings against airlines entering Syrian airspace leading most carriers to avoid the area.