EASA strengthens Central American links

This MoU is the cornerstone of the close relationship between the two institutions and will pave the way for concrete cooperation activities, such as EASAâ€™s support for the implementation of a common pilot licence in the region. The MoU was signed by Jorge Vargas, executive president of COCESNA, and Luc Tytgat, EASA strategy and safety management director, in the presence of the President of the ICAO Council, Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu.

ACSA, a division of COCESNA (CorporaciÃ³n Centroamericana de Servicios de NavegaciÃ³n AÃ©rea), is the Regional Safety Oversight Organisation of the six Central American countries (Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Belize).

EASA is working with the countries of the Latin America and Caribbean region to enhance aviation safety and support European and Latin American interests in civil aviation, most recently with the newly launchedÂ EU-Latin America and Caribbean Aviation Partnership Project.