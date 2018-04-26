EASA re-elects Patrick Ky as executive director

The management board of the European Aviation Safety Agency has re-elected Patrick Ky as the agency’s executive director for a second term of five years.

Ky said it was an honour and privilege to have been entrusted with the inspiring role of leading EASA for the next five years.

“Later this year a new scope of activities for the agency will be adopted by the EU. In parallel, the aviation industry is transforming at a faster pace than ever before. These are among the very exciting challenges that EASA will be faced with and that I am looking forward to take up with the support of the highly professional staff of the agency”.

Pekka Henttu, chairman of EASA’s Management Board commented: “ The full support of all the Member States and the Commission indicates in Patrick’s re-election that EASA’s heading is the right one. Patrick is the best man for the job. He has demonstrated a great sense of leadership over the last five years to position EASA as the pivotal element of the European aviation system. I look forward to continue working closely with him during the next five years”.