Germany’s DFS Group takes over Edinburgh

DFS is now providing air navigation services at Edinburgh Airport through its UK subsidiary Air Navigation Solutions.

Following a public tender in July 2016, the DFS Group was awarded the contract to provide tower and approach control as well as the maintenance of air traffic control systems at Edinburgh Airport. Air Navigation Solutions will provide air navigation services at the airport for a period of ten years. Edinburgh will be the DFS Group’s second airport in the UK along with London Gatwick, the UK’s second busiest airport.

With 335 aircraft movements per day, Edinburgh Airport is the sixth busiest airport in the UK. Last year, it handled more than 13 million passengers. Currently, 33 airlines service Scotland’s busiest airport. At present, the airport offers direct connections to 188 destinations in 130 countries. Edinburgh Airport is owned by the New York City-based company, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which also operates London Gatwick Airport.

“We are delighted that the owner of Edinburgh Airport hasÂ chosen DFS to strengthen the innovation and competitiveness of one of their airports.” The takeover of air navigation services in Edinburgh bears testimony to the company’s goal-oriented and innovative approach to the European market. “While maintaining the level of safety, Air Navigation Solutions will do everything in its power to further enhance service quality, increase efficiency and become even more customer-friendly,” said DFS CEO Klaus-Dieter Scheurle.