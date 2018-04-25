Impact of DFS charge reductions start to be felt

German air navigation service provider DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung scored a new record in 2017 with 3.21 million flights controlled in German airspace although a reduction of unit rates meant the 5.7 per cent hike in flights was not matched in an increase in revenues.

Revenues for the year amounted to €1.19 billion – below the level of 2016 of €1.22 billion due to DFS reducing its unit rate for en-route flights by 16 per cent in 2017. For terminal charges at German airports, airlines have been paying even less (18 per cent) since the start of 2017.

In total, the DFS group generated a net income of €30.6 million in 2017 (previous year €86.6 million) with the company’s commercial business contributing €66 million (previous year €53.3 million) to the group’s overall performance.

“The DFS group achieved its targets in 2017. In view of difficult framework conditions, we can be very content with this result,” said Klaus-Dieter Scheurle, CEO of DFS.

Anticipating 2018 performance, DFS said it expects a difficult market despite the general upward trend in air transport.

It cited an ambitious cost-cutting programme aimed at decreasing in annual operating costs by almost 10 per cent, using 2012 as a basis. This also includes a decrease in personnel, which is to be reached by means of natural turnover.

Personnel expenses are the largest cost item at DFS, which increased by 2.9 per cent despite personnel reduction. These amount to €862.8 million (previous year €838.5 million). Since 2012, the number of staff has declined from 6,103 to 5,378 (as at 31 March 2018).

Strong traffic growth continues

In 2017, air traffic in Germany continued its positive development from the three previous years. DFS recorded a total of 3,211,771 controlled flight movements in German airspace, 3.3 per cent more than in the previous year.

This is higher than the former record of 3.15 million flights measured in 2008. In the first quarter of 2018, the traffic volume continued to grow strongly. With 709,818 flight movements, DFS recorded a plus of 3.5 per cent compared to the previous year.

This traffic growth is due to strong economic growth in Germany and continuing growth in the entire euro area. As in previous years, the significant growth in air traffic is being driven by low-cost carriers. The second half of 2017 was marked by the insolvency of Air Berlin, the second-largest German airline, which had an impact on the traffic figures in the fourth quarter.

In 2017, the number of take-offs and landings at international airports in Germany increased by 1.6 per cent compared to the previous year. As in previous years, this traffic volume was distributed very unevenly. High growth rates can be observed especially where low-cost carriers have bases or are expanding routes, particularly in Nürnberg (+7.2%), Berlin Schönefeld (+5.3%), Frankfurt (+2.7%) and in Munich (+2.6%). The negative consequences of the insolvency of Air Berlin were particularly noticeable at Berlin Tegel Airport, with a decline of 6.4 per cent.

High level of safety and punctuality sustained

Despite the strong growth in air traffic, the air traffic control services provided by DFS remained on a consistently high level in terms of safety, efficiency and punctuality. “In 2017, the key safety figures of DFS were again excellent,” said Klaus-Dieter Scheurle. “DFS can be proud to look back to an impeccable safety record in the year of its 25th anniversary.”

Punctuality, too, remained at a high level in 2017. In Germany, 94.2 per cent of all flights arrived at their destination without any delay related to air traffic control (previous year: 96.8 per cent). By providing direct routings, DFS also contributed significantly to environmental protection. The average route flown by aircraft in German airspace in 2017 was just 1.18 per cent longer than the most direct route. This corresponds to an average deviation of only 3.8 kilometres per flight.

DFS focuses on remote tower solution

In autumn 2018, DFS said it will start to install RTC technology at the international airport of Saarbrücken and bundle the control of Saarbrücken’s aerodrome traffic at a central location in Leipzig. In subsequent years, the airports of Erfurt and Dresden will also be equipped with camera and transmission technology and will be connected to the Leipzig unit. “With RTC, we are developing a future technology,” said Scheurle. “More efficient deployment of staff under one uniform concept of operation will allow us to achieve long-term cost savings with an even increased level of safety.”

At the same time, DFS Aviation Services, the wholly owned DFS subsidiary, which was founded in January 2017 and employs 222 employees, markets RTC technology worldwide as a commercial service. Together with its technology partner Frequentis, DFS has launched the joint venture Frequentis DFS Aerosense GmbH.

DFS supporting safe drone operations

DFS has made considerable advances in its activities to achieve the safe and fair integration of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into German airspace, which began in 2016. DFS is critically examining both the rewards and risks posed by unmanned aviation. Pilots of manned aircraft have reported a rise in the number of occurrences where they were impeded by drones.

This underlines the necessity of the DFS initiatives. In 2017, a total of 88 incidents (previous year 64) were reported. “This number was lower than we had expected in view of the number of drones sold,” said Scheurle. “This shows that the continuing information activities of DFS have been effective.” DFS has offered a free app since 2017, which informs users of unmanned aircraft about the rules for drone operation and the restrictions at their location.

Together with its partners, DFS is also working on the creation of a platform for the safe and efficient integration of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in airspace close to the ground, using the mobile telecommunications network. This includes the identification of drones in an air situation display and their tracking, which thus provides the option to operate drones outside the line of sight of the remote pilot. “Unmanned and manned air traffic are partners, not opponents,” said Scheurle. “We want to create the technical preconditions to safely operate this innovate technology in busy airspaces such as in Germany.”