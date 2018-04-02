dans outlines AED60m investment benefits

2017 has been an exceptional and ground breaking year for Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) which has invested AED60 million (US$16.3m) in three strategic projects.

The AED27 million invested in the airspace restructuring project has already enabled carriers flying from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to save a total of AED53 million on an annual basis in addition to achieving significant reductions in CO2 emissions,

The project has led to an enhancement of air traffic movements for Dubai and the Northern Emirates with up to 25 per cent efficiency gains at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and 100 per cent at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

dans has successfully implemented 90 new procedures and introduced 150 routes as part of the new airspace design in Dubai. In addition, 168 controllers have been trained on managing operations in effort to maximise airspace use across the Emirate.

The organisation has also invested a total of AED 18 million in establishing a Contingency Approach Control Room (CACR) facility at Al Maktoum International Airport – the first of its kind in the entire MENA region. This incorporates the same equipment at its existing approach facility, enabling the air traffic control team to maintain operations during a crisis.

In efforts to further enhance the aviation sector as well as cater to both domestic and international market requirements, the new Dubai Academy for Air Traffic Management is set to provide bespoke courses in air navigation services, air traffic engineering, and airspace design.

Upon its official inauguration, the academy will be located in Dubai South and willÂ provide certifications that are aligned with international bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE and Eurocontrol.Â dans reports that it has already received around 24,000 applications from the Indonesia’s air navigation service provider.

dans controllers managed more than 500,000 air traffic movements in Dubaiâ€™s airspace throughout 2017, both civilian and military. More than 400,000 movements occurred at both Dubai International and Al Maktoum International (34,234) including a total of 205,131 arrivals and 205,093 departures, recording a daily average of 1,134 movements. The remaining movements were directed to Sharjah International Airport and other airports in the Northern Emirates.

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority figures indicate controllers will manage more than 600,000 air traffic movements in Dubaiâ€™s airspace by 2020 which will be supported by the completion of the final phases of the airspace restructuring and expansion.

International passenger figures at Dubai International Airport are forecast to increase to more than 100 million passengers by 2020, with combined figures for both Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airport indicating an increase to 124 million passengers by 2023.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and dans, said: “Dubai Air Navigation Services dominates a central role in enabling the aviation sector to be one of the major contributors to Dubaiâ€™s gross domestic product, which currently stands at 28 per cent and is forecast to increase to 35 per cent by 2020. The organisation has been able to play this transformational role through multiple facets; providing employment as well as training and development opportunities, in addition to flawlessly managing thousands of air traffic movements across Dubaiâ€™s airspace on an annual basis, and the implementation of the latest cutting edge and innovative technology in efforts to cater to the continuous growth in air traffic capacity throughout our airports.”