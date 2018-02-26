UkSATSE, FAA mull return of US airlines

Ukraine’s UkSATSE and the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have started talks designed to allow US registered aircraft to resume operations in its airspace.

UkSATSE said it had held consultations with FAA representatives, the US State Department and the US Department of Defense at the agency’s headquarters in Washington DC.

“The main issue of those consultations is the possibility of a revision of the SFAR No.113 document, which prohibits operators registered with the United States to operate flights within the Simferopol and Dnipropetrovsk Flight Information Regions due to the temporary occupation of Russia by the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine,” said UkSATSE on its website, adding, “this will be the first step towards the restoration of air carriers’ operations with American registration in this part of the airspace.”

UkSATSE made a presentation on the state of air navigation services in the Simferopol and Dnipropetrovsk FIRs and provided what it termed ‘convincing arguments’ to prove Ukraine’s airspace safety and confirmed that Ukraine has taken effective measures to reduce operational risk in these areas.

“The parties also discussed the possibility of US involvement in the process of normalisation of air traffic flows in the international airspace over the Black Sea in the Simferopol area of â€‹â€‹flight information, the responsibility for servicing the air traffic in which is assigned to Ukraine,” it added.

In addition, a working meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with representatives of the Ukrainian embassy in the US took place.

UkSATSE at the talks in Washington was presented by Ruslan Gutsan, first deputy director of operations, and Oleksandr Hnatiuk, head of aeronautical service division.

“Taking into account the effective measures taken by Ukraine to ensure flight safety and the effectiveness of air navigation services in the new environment, the interaction with the FAA and the prospect of revision of SFAR No.113 is a very important factor in the renewal of flights by aircraft from the world’s leading airline community in the airspace which is under the responsibility of Ukraine,” said Gutsan.