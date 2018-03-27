Thales signs agreement with NASA to support unmanned systems control technologies

Thales has reached formal agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for a Space Act Agreement to support their unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) traffic management (UTM) activity.

With the ongoing support of federal, state and local government officials, and economic development organisations, Thales will be creating jobs in New York through this agreement.

Thales completes a Space Act Agreement (SAA) to facilitate co-ordination with NASA to support the development of UTM concepts. This will allow Thales to engage with NASA to refine the UTM concept architecture supporting drone integration into the US National Airspace System. Thales is collaborating with other SAA parties to support NASA’s vision for UAS integration.

Commenting on this agreement US Senate Minority Leader Charles E Schumer said: “Attracting global companies like Thales to the Mohawk Valley was exactly what we envisioned when we sought and secured the FAA Test Site in Rome. NUAIR, Griffiss Airport and their private partners like Thales are national leaders in helping the federal government safely and efficiently integrate UAS into the national airspace. This agreement with help the Test Site continue its important work – and keep the Mohawk Valley at the forefront of the emerging UAS industry.”

“It’s been a privilege to partner with NASA and Thales to secure an agreement that will bring high-tech jobs here to the Mohawk Valley,Thales’ presence in our area will further secure our standing as a vital player in developing defense technology and unmanned aerial capabilities. The Mohawk Valley has the talent and workforce ready to fill these positions. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Thales and NASA as they continue to innovate and lead in defense technology,” added Congresswoman Claudia Tenney