ST Engineering, Surbana Jurong, CAPE plan to export next-generation smart airport capabilities

Singapore Technologies Engineering is joining forces with Surbana Jurong and Changi Airport Planners and Engineers (CAPE) to form a consortium of Singapore-based companies to participate in overseas airport development projects and meet rapidly growing aviation needs.

With projected global airport development expenditure estimated at more than US$1 trillion up to 2058, the consortium plans to develop a comprehensive export strategy for this business area with a particular focus on Asia Pacific markets and cities with strong growth potential.

Tapping on the unique strengths and complementary capabilities of the companies, the consortium said it will deliver holistic, end-to-end solutions that can transform the global airport development industry, enhance efficiency and security of airport operations, as well as improve air travel experience.

Harnessing its deep technological capabilities in areas such as data analytics and artificial intelligence, ST Engineering said it will deliver cutting-edge, next-generation solutions that power global smart cities and transform airport operations. These include the group’s proven technologies like analytics-driven airport operations command systems, security solutions such as counter drone, sensor-based intruder detection as well as biometrics screening, unmanned aerobridge systems and autonomous baggage handling systems that promote safe, secure and efficient airport operations.

With its expertise and proven track record in urbanisation, industrialisation and infrastructure planning, Surbana Jurong will offer its full suite of multi-disciplinary services, such as master planning of aerotropoli, large scale infrastructure, services design, as well as building consultancy services for the aviation sector.

CAPE, the lead consultant for airfield engineering for Changi East Development which encompasses Singapore Changi Airport’s Terminal 5, will complement the collaboration with its expertise in airport master planning, airfield and engineering, terminal planning, as well as project management.

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors, employing about 22,000 people across offices in Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, serving customers in more than 100 countries.

Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering reported revenue of S$6.62b in FY2017 and it ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange whileÂ Surbana Jurong is one of the largest Asia-based urban, industrial and infrastructure consulting firms.Â It has a global workforce of 13,500 employees in more than 120 offices across over 40 countries in Asia, Australia, UK, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, and an annual turnover of around S$1.5 billion.