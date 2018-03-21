SESAR sets out drone integration roadmap

Drones must respect today’s operational procedures for manned aircraft and not become a danger or burden to people, property or other aircraft, according to a new European roadmap that envisages how best to safely integrate unmanned systems.

The roadmap has been published by the SESAR Joint Undertaking (SESAR JU) which was tasked by the European Commission to ensure safe and secure drone operations across the region and builds on the U-space blueprint. The roadmap will now feed into the 2018 European ATM Master Plan update campaign to modernise Europe’s air traffic management system.

Importantly, the roadmap warns that drone operations will not be allowed to degrade the current safety and efficiency levels of today’s air travel – something which must apply equally to all operators and all drone types.

In order to achieve integration with manned aviation, Europe’s aviation architects envisage a phased approach:

• Phase 1 Drones will be able to operate in airspace classes A-C under IFR, with a detect and avoid (DAA) system that provides collision avoidance and situational awareness in relation to cooperative traffic. They will be able to communicate with ATC. Navigation and surveillance equipage will be commensurate with the airspace in which the drone is operating. Special provisions will be needed for ground operations at most airports. Procedures and technology for dealing with contingency situations will be in place.

• Phase 2 Drones flying under IFR will have a DAA capability, enabling them to integrate with IFR and VFR traffic, both cooperative and non-cooperative, in airspace classes A-G. Communications with ATC will use an appropriate architecture, addressing integrity and security requirements.

• Phase 3 Drones in classes A-G will be able to operate in both controlled/uncontrolled airspace, both under IFR or VFR, and safely integrate with cooperative and non-cooperative traffic. Increased use of datalink for ATC communications is likely. Work on broadening the range of drone types and mission continues, and the ATM environment starts to evolve as routine operations diversify.

Phases 1 and 2 correspond to the ICAO “accommodation” period, while Phase 3 equates to the ICAO “integration’ period. “Accommodation” envisages drones operating with some level of adaptation or support that compensates for its inability to comply within existing operational constructs. This may be necessary during normal operations, abnormal or problem scenarios, and when emergency situations arise. “Integration” refers to a future when drones use the airspace routinely without requiring special provisions.

Suitably-equipped drones can therefore “integrate” as soon as the aircraft and the supporting ATM environment allow such integration. This integration phase foresees a time when all European ATM environments can support routine drone operations, but this does not prevent early adopters from operating.

Drones operated by the military or emergency services will be integrated, operating as their civil counterparts except where operationally necessary. Military requirements will be incorporated in the technical, operational and regulatory domains. This will be enabled through the development of dual-use technology and the adoption of common standards and procedures.

Where state agencies will be given a level of priority commensurate with the operational need, as is now the case for manned assets and specific training needs will be supported by airspace reservation applying advanced flexible use of airspace (AFUA) principles.