NAV Portugal expands use of Saab WAM

WATM2018 Saab and NAV Portugal, the Portugese air national service provider, have worked together to establish a large WAM surveillance picture throughout Portuguese airspace.

The operational systems now cover the Lisbon airport surface, the Lisbon Terminal Manoeuvring Area (TMA), the northern and southern airspace, and the Madeira islands. NAV Portugal has now asked Saab to expand the system to include the Faro airport surface, as well as the Faro TMA and the South air traffic control sector.

NAV Portugal has been able to grow the system through the use of Saab’s new Cooperative Surveillance System (CSS). With CSS, customers can use virtualised processing environments to host multiple surveillance functions and service volumes using a single set of central processing equipment. Alternatively, when separate central processing systems are used, Saab’s unique approach allows the systems to share ground stations, greatly expanding flexibility in deployment.

“Our new generation of cooperative surveillance processing solutions provides a strong platform for customers such as NAV Portugal who want to leverage their existing investments and expand coverage,” said Mike Gerry, head of business unit Air Traffic Management within Saab business area Industrial Products and Services.

“The entire system and this new feature has been a strong contribution for performance and flexibility,” says Carlos Alves, NAV Portugal Studies & Projects Director.

Saab’s Air Traffic Management (ATM) expertise spans airport operations, surveillance sensors, Air Traffic Control (ATC), automation, collaborative decision-making, and digital towers. Saab solutions are trusted by air navigation service providers, airports and airlines at over 100 locations in more than 45 countries. As a global leading partner and provider of proven ATM solutions and services, Saab transforms operations, turning innovative ideas into reality and supporting stakeholders from solution conception through to long-term support.