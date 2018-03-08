Jamaicaâ€™s new Thales ATM system goes live

WATM2018Â The Jamaican Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) has taken delivery of the advanced ATM systems developed by Thales as part of their efforts to modernize airspace management services across the paradise isle.

Six sites have been modernised with state of the art Thales air traffic management systems, including Kingston Air Traffic Control Centre, Norman Manley and Sangster International Airports as well as three radar sites, thus ensuring total coverage of the island and its airspace. At Mount Denham site Thales deployed one of its state of the art L-Band Primary radar collocated with Mode-S MSSR Radar.

The Kingston and Montego Bay sites feature one Mode-S MSSR radar each. All radar sites link into Kingston ATC, equipped with the Thales TopSky-ATC, the most advanced air traffic management system in the world complemented with the Thales SCANSIM Tower simulator. Thales is also responsible for support and logistics, thus ensuring the Jamaican Civil Aviation Authority receives the best value for money with the most modern technology.

This contract represents a major milestone for the JCAA, which will continue to ensure the highest levels of air safety for all international flights transporting the 1.4 million tourists flocking to this world renowned destination.

With over 150 radars and 25 air traffic control centers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Uruguay and Panama as well as navigation aids (Navaids) systems in operation in nearly all the countries of the region, Thales confirms its strong leadership in Latin America.