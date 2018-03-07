Ireland strengthens work with Montenegro

WATM2018 The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and the Civil Aviation Agency of Montenegro have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the World ATM (Air Traffic Management) Congress.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in the area of civil aviation between the two countries. The MoU also aims to improve safety efficiency and effectiveness in application of the requirements laid down in the European Common Aviation Area (ECAA) Agreement, in addition to encouraging more information sharing between the two parties.

Commenting on the occasion, Peter Kearney, IAA Chief Executive Designate said; “Based on our shared experiences, we believe that there are many unique aviation-related opportunities that we can work on together to benefit both Ireland and Montenegro. Effective collaboration is, and will continue to be, a key driver of safety efficiency, effectiveness and also innovation. We look forward to developing this relationship with the Civil Aviation Agency of Montenegro.”

The signing took place at the World ATM Congress, which is the world’s largest international air traffic management (ATM) exhibition and conference, attracting over 7,500 people each year.

Peter Kearney added; “We are delighted that this signing took place at the World ATM Congress, as Ireland is recognised on the global stage as being a world leader in aviation.”

In terms of air traffic management, a record-breaking 1.1+ million flights were safely handled in Ireland in 2017. Ireland also handled over 90% of North Atlantic traffic.