InFlight Labs to support airline GADSS needs

InFlight Labs have developed Smart ADT, an industry-first GADSS (Global Aeronautical Distress Safety System) compliant avionics interface which works with the aircraft’s communication system to trigger real-time tracking of an aircraft during and abnormal event.

Smart ADT (Autonomous Distress Tracking System) leverages a “Satellite-to-Aircraft” ground link and/or Search and Rescue (COSPAS-SARSAT) for real-time tracking of a distressed aircraft anywhere in the world.

“The Smart ADT detection and triggering technology is the core of InFlight Labs Smart GADSS System, which was designed to helps avionics manufacturers comply with both the new ICAO GADSS requirements and Search and Rescue (COSPAS-SARSAT) standards.

The patented Smart ADT avionics computer will continuously monitor key aircraft avionics for technical problems or anomalies. When a problem or anomaly is detected, Smart ADT™ activates one or more of the aircraft’s ADS-B, ELT, ELT-DT, or on-board satellite communication system (e.g. Aireon, Iridium or Inmarsat) to initiate and continuously track (in pre-determined 1 minute or less time increments) the aircraft “Satellite-to-Aircraft” ground link through all phases of flight anywhere in the world.”

Additionally, if aircraft communication (in any form) is lost during flight, Smart ADT™ can be remotely activated (or reset) by ATC to establish real-time tracking of the aircraft, said company spokesman Joseph Bekanich.

InFlight Labs has developed a complete suite of “Smart Avionics” products such as Smart ADT™, Smart ADS-B™, Smart ELT™, Smart GADSS™ and others to address aircraft situational awareness in distress and security situations.

“InFlight Labs, LLC Smart Avionics will fill the void for global aircraft tracking, addressing avionics anomalies, power interruptions, and device tampering concerns,” added Bekanich.