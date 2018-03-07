Hensoldt, Raytheon to deliver enhanced radar

WATM2018 Hensoldt and Raytheon are to jointly develop and market new air traffic control radar to provide commercial airports a fully integrated air surveillance radar to enhance air traffic safety and efficiency.

Their cooperation will create the optimum solution for their customers by combining Hensoldt’s primary radar airport surveillance radar, its monopulse secondary surveillance radar and Raytheon’s Mode S monopulse secondary surveillance radar.

This new offering brings together Hensoldt and Raytheon’s ATC and sensor portfolios to grow their market presence worldwide and deliver new capabilities to benefit their customers.

“Our companies have decades of experience developing air traffic control systems,” said Bob Delorge, vice president of transportation and support services at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. “The system we’re developing brings together our market-leading products to create an advanced, proven airport surveillance radar.”

“Working with Raytheon, we will jointly improve flight safety for our citizens,” said Erwin Paulus, Member of the Hensoldt Executive Board, Head of Radar / IFF / Data Link. “Our complementary products will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs.”

Hensoldt has been active in the air traffic control (ATC) surveillance market for decades with dedicated primary and secondary surveillance radars, especially for military ATC and identification, friend or foe requirements. The company supplies customers all over the world with ATC and identification systems for military and civilian applications.