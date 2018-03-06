Hensoldt debuts deployable ATC radar

WATM2018 Sensor house Hensoldt brings a new variant of its powerful ASR air traffic control (ATC) radar family onto the market.

The new product designated “ASR-NG Deployable” is a rapidly deployable ATC radar complying to all ICAO, Eurocontrol and safety standards for civil and military ATC.

It capitalises on the superior detection performance and accuracy of the stationary ASR-NG variant combined with air transportability in one aircraft and a deployment time of less than six hours. The ASR-NG Deployable will be delivered to the first customer in the course of the year

“The versatility of our new product combined with ASR-NG’s superior performance makes it ideally suited for ATC purposes in joint and combined missions of expeditionary units”, explained Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller. “Thus, it allows for maximum efficiency of combined air, ground and naval forces while contributing to safe operations and avoidance of friendly fire.”

The ASR radars consist of an integrated primary and secondary radar system each. The primary radar helps to detect non-cooperative objects such as small aircraft that do not have transponders or hostile aircraft. It is based on a semiconductor transmitter and includes special signal processing techniques for wide-area surveillance and windfarm mitigation.

The secondary radar, MSSR 2000 I, ensures the automatic identification of cooperative aircraft. This secondary radar meets the new “Mode S/Mode 5” air traffic control standard, which greatly improves aircraft identification queries and is currently being introduced in all NATO and allied forces.

Hensoldt supplies customers all over the world with air traffic control and identification systems for military and civilian applications. The company received orders for a complete approach control system for the Swiss Air Force as well as for different versions of the ASR to be supplied to Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS), UK, Australia and Canada.