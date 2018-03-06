Frequentis, DFS in turnkey remote tower JV

WATM2018 Frequentis and the German air navigation service provider DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung through its wholly owned subsidiary DFS Aviation Services GmbH have agreed to jointly deliver turnkey remote tower solutions worldwide.

Frequentis and DFS said they have developed the best in class remote tower solution and will now jointly market this innovative and powerful solution worldwide.

By forming the new joint venture, Frequentis and DFS Aviation Services will combine their strengths and jointly drive the marketing of remote tower turnkey solutions that combine the remote tower system from Frequentis with the operational and regulatory concept implementation from DFS towards customers globally.

The joint venture operations of the new Aersosense business will be based in Austria and the management of the now agreed joint venture will be comprised of representatives from both companies. Katrin Scheidgen (DFS Aviation Services) and Christian Weiss (Frequentis) are the appointed managing directors of the joint venture to market turnkey remote tower solutions worldwide.

Frequentis will contribute the technologies needed for state-of-art airport control, as well as its expertise in developing customised remote tower systems and its worldwide network of subsidiaries and local representatives that are able to implement remote towers around the globe.

DFS Aviation Services will contribute its operational experience in consulting, validation, transition and training in the air traffic management sector. The DFS subsidiary works hand in hand with its parent company and, through this, brings in the deep operational experience DFS gained through the development of its own remote tower solution.

DFS and Frequentis have been working on the implementation of a remote tower centre at Leipzig Airport, Germany, where the central control of the international airport of Saarbrücken will be carried out from the end of 2018, followed by Erfurt and Dresden.

“We are looking forward to this new way of working together with DFS on one of the fastest developing topics to digitalise air traffic control solutions.

Significant cost savings and increased efficiency for ANSPs are driving forces for implementation. We are excited to be partnering with DFS Aviation Services, strengthening our potential and sharing our joint knowledge in order to promote the technical, operational, and economic potential to global customers,” said Hannes Bardach, CEO Frequentis AG.

“Remote tower control means a change of paradigm in the provision of aerodrome control services. It offers the same safe and professional air navigation services our customers are used to. We are pleased to be working together on such a key technology for air navigation service providers. Both companies are leaders in their areas of expertise. Only the combination of the technical expertise with the individual requirements of an ANSP enables a successful remote tower project. We are confident that our joint venture will succeed and become a leading market player in remote tower control solutions,” said Klaus-Dieter Scheurle, chairman and CEO of DFS.

“The topic will have a positive effect on air traffic control and its performance. Together with our partner Frequentis, we will be able to get the maximum benefit for our customers,” said Dirk Mahns, managing director of DFS Aviation Services.