EPN, Belgocontrol join forces on training

WATM2018 ATS academy Entry Point North and the Belgian ANSP Belgocontrol, have signed a long-term agreement to provide Belgocontrol with high quality training through the newly established joint venture Entry Point North Belgium.

To organise these trainings, Belgocontrol will welcome Entry Point North at Steenokkerzeel to install a new training site. It will deliver ATC Initial, Unit, Continuation and Development training for ab-initio and operational air traffic controllers in Belgium.

In addition, it will offer ATSEP, Safety, AIS, Meteorology, Quality, Management and many other courses in accordance with the training needs of Belgocontrol. The training will be based on Entry Point North’s training philosophy and methodology and will be delivered in cooperation with Belgocontrol staff. The first courses will commence in September 2018.

Entry Point North Belgium is a registered Belgian company established at the current Belgocontrol training facilities in Brussels and will initially be equipped with newly installed simulators: 50 radar-pilot positions, three 180° and one 360° TWR 3D simulator. Entry Point North Belgium will also use current TopSky simulators for training.

Johan Decuyper, Belgocontrol CEO said: “Since 2015, Belgocontrol has been recruiting intensively and we continue to do so in 2018 and beyond. Through the collaboration with Entry Point North we will not only be able to organise high quality training for our own future collaborators, but also offer training to external partners”.

Anne Kathrine Jensen, Entry Point North CEO said: “We are very proud to be trusted to build a joint venture with Belgocontrol, and we look forward to provide the same high quality training to Belgocontrol as we do from all other Entry Point North training sites”.



