Entry Point North, SAAB Digital Air Traffic Solutions agree on strategic partnership

WATM2018Â Entry Point North, one of the largest global ATS academies, and SAAB Digital Air Traffic Solutions have signed a letter of intent for the formation of a strategic partnership.

The cooperation will comprise joint efforts for development and promotion of digital tower training courses and other services where Entry Point North will contribute with its experience in high quality training within air navigation services, consultancy services, selection of air traffic controller candidates, market and selling training globally.

While SAAB Digital Air Traffic Solutions will contribute to the partnership with its operational and technical experience in developing operational digital tower concepts, in depth technical knowledge and know-how of applicable technical systems for digital tower operations worldwide.

â€œWe see this cooperation as an important step in our efforts to realise operational Digital Tower solutions, by engage in the training area. Together with Entry Point North we will jointly be able to address a broader spectrum of operational challenges for the benefits of our customers in the transition towards a more digital environment,” said Johan Klintberg, CEO Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions.

â€œThe agreement on the strategic partnership underlines the importance of high quality training when operating from remote towers and we are pleased to be a preferred partner for SAAB Digital Air Traffic Solutions. Besides many other topics, we can foresee Human Factors an essential part of this training,”said Anne Kathrine Jensen, CEO at Entry Point North.