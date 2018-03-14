Italy’s ENAV plans radical rethink of business

Remote tower technology is to be at the heart of Italian ENAV’s five-year, €650 million plan to future-proof its business.

The plan which was this week signed off by ENAV chiefs is designed to provide an agile operating model leveraging on technological innovation to respond to the future needs of an increasingly dynamic national and international air traffic control sector.

At the heart of the 2018-2022 business plan will be a new organisational model to support greater performance, productivity and competitiveness while ensuring maximum safety levels.

ENAV said it will maintain its focus on both its core business and on its customers. As part of that focus, a major feature of the next five years will be to reduce to two the four area control centres (Rome, Milan, Padua and Brindisi).

The new operating model outlined in the business plan envisages a consolidation of ACC activities into Rome and Milan by 2022 which as well as continuing to handle approach operations at Italy’s main airports, will also absorb the approach activities at all 45 control towers.

ENAV said that Brindisi will, by 2022, be at the heart of a significant technological and industrial transformation, with its gradual reconfiguration into a remote tower hub serving a number of airports. Over the subsequent five years, Padua will follow suit.

The business plan foresees an investment in technological platforms for air traffic control of more than €500 million over the five-year period. The investment will focus on:

· Data Link, which allows ground/air/ground communications via a data connection without needing to resort to voice communications via radio, will be deployed in all area control centres;

· The MTCD system (Medium Term Conflict Detection), will support controllers to detect potential traffic conflicts with a significant lead time in order to enable a timely route re-planning;

· The new FDP system (Flight Data Processor), which will be the future operating platform, will be implemented with a new approach in terms of development and maintenance;

· The development of new E-Net 2 network, a Full IP Multiprotocol Label Switching operational network, that will significantly reduce our costs while increasing by 10 to 100 times the bandwidth available on the various sites effectively enabling remote tower operations.

ENAV also said it is committed to growing its non-regulated business too, both in Italy and abroad by examining growth opportunities and consolidating its presence in 29 countries through merger and acquisition activity.

It highlighted the contribution of the satellite surveillance platform Aireon, in which it holds a 12.5 per cent stake thanks to an investment of US$ 61 million. The platform will be operational at the beginning of 2019, and will be the only surveillance system in the world offering 100 per cent global coverage. “Aireon represents a financial investment for ENAV for which it expects to receive the first dividends starting from 2021, guaranteeing an internal rate of return (IRR) of more than 10 per cent,” it said.

In addition, ENAV plans to position itself as the leading player in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV, or drones) market, which while still in an embryonic phase, holds significant public service potential, while ensuring higher safety levels.

ENAV said it had therefore initiated the selection process for an industrial partner with whom it will set-up a NewCo, in which ENAV will have a 60 per cent stake, to develop a specific unmanned air traffic management model offering services to users for which it will charge.

Over the next five years, ENAV said it will invest a total of €650 million from its own funds, aimed at developing and deploying new technological platforms, the education and training of its own personnel and upgrading the necessary infrastructure required to transition to the new operating model, including the launch of the works for a new area control centre in Milan, the gradual conversion of the ACCs in Brindisi and Padua into remote tower hubs and the deployment of the remote towers at certain airports.

Over the five-year period, ENAV said annual net revenues are expected to grow in terms of ‘low single-digits’ while revenues from non-regulated activities are expected to reach approximately €35 million in 2022 due to the new income stream from unmanned traffic management opportunities with their expected annual growth rate of over 20 per cent.

ENAV said it forecasts costs to develop no greater than inflation, such that EBIT margin will reach 17-18 per cent in 2022, adding that over the period, it expects to post an annual dividend growth of 4 per cent following the 2018 dividend payout of €101 million.

It added that the plan will help it benefit from a simplified organisation and from more agile processes which will facilitate the professional development of its resources and allow for more effective planning of operating costs and long-term investments.

“The 2018-2022 Business Plan, built around the regulatory context defined by the Single European Sky, will have a positive impact in terms of human capital value enhancement and in terms of medium- to long-term economic and financial growth, enabling ENAV to consolidate its leadership position, with respect to other European service providers, in the technological evolution of air traffic management,” it said.

“In terms of human resources, there will be a gradual optimisation of the workforce, in line with international best practices, and a more balanced distribution of workloads at all units, without having to resort to layoffs, but rather through an active policy of natural attrition, over the business plan period, allied with incentives,” ENAV said.

“New resources will be gradually hired to partially replace those employees who will have reached retirement age or whose controller licences have expired due to the age limit. The introduction of new technologies will also enhance the professional development of air traffic controllers and increase the engagement of personnel in the pursuit of the new operational and technical challenges. To achieve this target, the company plans to dedicate resources to personnel education and training, to satisfy the new professional competences required.”